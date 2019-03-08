Partly Cloudy

‘One death is still too many’: Motorcycle safety courses return to Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:56 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 23 March 2019

Police in Suffolk want to bring the number of motorcycle deaths in the county down to zero. Courses are run from the Matlesham police headquarters on Friday nights and Saturdays Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Suffolk want to bring the number of motorcycle deaths in the county down to zero. Courses are run from the Matlesham police headquarters on Friday nights and Saturdays Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Saving motorcyclists lives on Suffolk’s roads remains a priority for Suffolk police, as better weather tempts more riders onto the road.

The Safer Rider two-day courses, designed for fully qualified riders, are aimed at making sure motorcyclists are doing everything they can to remain visible, aware and in control of their vehicles.

The courses start on April 4 and are run from the Suffolk Constabulary headquarters in Martlesham Heath, led by PC Andy Masterson who runs the road casualty reduction team in the force.

PC Masterson said: “Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads remains a priority for us and while the number of fatalities in 2018 was significantly lower than in 2017, one death is still too many.”

“The underlying message of the workshops is that education is key - not enforcement - and they aim to give motorcyclists greater awareness of the hazards they may face when out and about to help them become better and safer riders. They are designed to bridge the gap between passing the basic motorcycle test and taking an advanced test.

“With just two weeks to go until the first course of this year, I would like to take the opportunity to encourage riders of all abilities to attend a course.”

Last year 18 people were killed on Suffolk’s roads, three of which were motorcyclists. To date in 2019, four people have died on the county’s roads, none of which were motorcyclists.

The workshops will run until October, during the moths were better weather and road conditions may tempt more people onto two wheels.

They start at 7pm on a Friday evening with classroom sessions on optimal positioning and cornering.

The next morning comes with an escorted ride out session with a Class 1 police motorcyclist, followed by vital first aid training from Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

Although the workshops are £50 per person, under-25s are able to take part at half price as an incentive to help protect the latest and potentially least experienced riders keep themselves protected.

PC Masterson added: “I would equally encourage experienced motorcyclists to attend as it is always good to refresh your skills. Indeed, all police officers who are advanced-level riders are required to have refresher training every three to five years.”

For further information visit the Suffolk Police website, call The Motorcycle Casualty Reduction Team on 01473 613888 (extension 3722), or email the team here.

