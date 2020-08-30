E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 12:41 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 30 August 2020

The new Suffolk police Kestrel team with Sgt Kelvin Wenden on the left, Ch Supt Marina Ericson in the middle and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore on the right. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The new Suffolk police Kestrel team with Sgt Kelvin Wenden on the left, Ch Supt Marina Ericson in the middle and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore on the right. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

This is Suffolk police’s Kestrel team - a brand new group of seven officers recruited especially to fight the most prolific crimes which risk blighting the lives of the county’s residents.

Suffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk Constabulary's new Kestrel team, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The six PCs, led by Sgt Kelvin Wenden, have been recruited from a 4.69% rise in police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore’s element of council tax.

They are there to bolster the force’s response to high-volume crimes, like drug-dealing, violent crime, burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.

The uniformed Neighbourhood Crime Proactive team is designed to be highly visible to the public.

MORE: How Suffolk’s newest police recruits trained during lockdown

Although based in Eye, the officers can be deployed wherever they are most needed in the county - in order to “deal with the policing issues and concerns which matter most to local communities”.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Having this additional team available will bolster our capability to rapidly support our local policing teams in addressing criminality.

You may also want to watch:

“It will strengthen the force’s proactive capability to respond to community concerns and help us robustly tackle emerging crime trends in an area and, ultimately, bring the perpetrators to justice.

County Policing Commander Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson said: “This dedicated Kestrel team will have the ability to dynamically deploy into a particular area for a period of time to target crime and work alongside the relevant local policing team.

“The team will work alongside other teams and partner agencies, putting a problem-solving approach at the heart of its activities and embracing creative and innovative methods.

“It will form a key part of the overall policing response to dealing with both existing and emerging criminal threats and challenges in local communities.”

Mr Passmore said: “I am very proud to see the Kestrel team in place and ready for action.

“The funding of these officers has come directly from the precept increase in this year’s budget.

“It is one of several additional resources made possible by the precept increase and I hope people will see that their extra £10 a year - for a Band D property - really is making a difference.

“This team will be able to swoop into areas where additional resource is required to deal with issues affecting communities, working alongside local policing teams.

“I wish them all well and look forward to hearing the results.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could a new care home for Ipswich mark the end for Victoria Nurseries?

A CGI of the proposed care home for Westerfield Road/Kettlebaston Way. Picture: FIRST CARE HOMES

Meet the 7 new police officers recruited to swoop on prolific crime in Suffolk

The new Suffolk police Kestrel team with Sgt Kelvin Wenden on the left, Ch Supt Marina Ericson in the middle and police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore on the right. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed: Google data shows where people in Suffolk have been post-lockdown

Amember of the public wearing a face mask walks past Coes in Ipswich during Lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I haven’t got a clue’ - Wilson on who will start Town’s season at centre-back

James Wilson during the game at Cambridge United. Picture Pagepix Ltd

More shoppers return to Ipswich - but footfall still down on pre-lockdown levels

The number of people in the heart of Ipswich is still way down on pre-lockdown levels. Picture: ARCHANT