Over £100,000 in cash seized and pair arrested in police operation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and the production of Class B drugs in Essex - as part of an operation in which £110,000 in cash was seized.

The planned operation was part of an ongoing investigation into the production of Class B drugs in Suffolk, run by officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team and assisted by an Operation Sentinel Team.

On Wednesday, August 5, police attended an address in Bredle Way, Aveley, and arrested a 38-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman.

The pair were taken to Grays Police Station for questioning while officers searched the property and seized a number of items, including more than £110,000 in cash.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs.

He has subsequently been released on bail and is due to return to police on Tuesday, September 1.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and has subsequently been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Mark Pollikett, of the Serious Crime Disruption Team, said: “The supply of drugs and the harm they can cause to vulnerable people is a priority for us and we remain committed to targeting offenders and disrupting criminal activity.”