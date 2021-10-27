Increased police patrols during Halloween and Bonfire Night

Published: 3:07 PM October 27, 2021 Updated: 3:11 PM October 27, 2021

There will be an extra police presence in Suffolk this Halloween and Bonfire Night, as some retailers stop the sale of eggs and flour to young people.

Shop owners are also being reminded not to sell fireworks to under-18s.

Suffolk police bosses warned that although Halloween is traditionally a night of fun, it can be a distressing time for older or vulnerable members of the community.

Superintendent Matt Carney said: “We know that for many people Halloween is an exciting opportunity to go out and have fun and — particularly after this last year and a half of limited social interaction — we don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun.

"We just want to ensure everyone stays safe and enjoys their evening.

“We ask that people respect other’s wishes and try not to disturb those who chose not to celebrate.

"Please also keep any ‘tricks’ appropriate. Halloween is not an excuse to commit antisocial activity and any deliberate behaviour that results in damage or hurts someone is a crime.

"If you are planning to go out trick or treating, please never go out alone, stay in well-lit areas, consider wearing bright clothing to stay safe against any traffic and do not go inside strangers’ houses.”

Anyone who is planning on going out trick or treating is being encouraged to only knock on the doors of people they know and to bear in mind that there are some people who do not wish to take part.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore added: “Trick-or-treating can be great fun, and I don’t want to spoil that fun, but I would ask those taking part to be sensible, keep safe and be respectful to others.

“For those on the receiving end of trick-or-treaters, particularly the old and vulnerable, it can be quite an upsetting experience.

"The Constabulary’s poster is a simple way of letting everyone know whether you welcome trick-or-treaters or not and I hope it helps signpost which household are happy to be involved.”