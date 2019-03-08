Four arrested after dramatic A14 police pursuit

Four people have been arrested following a police pursuit on the A14.

Officers had tried to stop the car at 6.50pm on Tuesday, August 6 near junction 41 at Risby on the A14.

After failing to stop, police continued to pursue the vehicle - which made several attempts to get away by leaving and rejoining the dual carriageway.

The pursuit came to an end when the Nissan Almera was in collision with an HGV lorry near junction 43 for Bury St Edmunds - where the occupants decamped and fled the vehicle on foot.

Later in the evening, four people travelling in a Ford Transit van were arrested on the A10 in Buntingford by officers from Suffolk police in relation to the A14 incident.

A 19 year-old man from Watford, an 18-year-old man from east London, a 17-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead and a 21-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead were all arrested on suspicion of theft.

They were brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning by detectives - where they remain in custody.

The driver of the HGV was unharmed during the earlier crash.

Witnesses, or anyone with information relating to the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/46701/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.