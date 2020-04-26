Concerns growing for missing man Simon Garnham
PUBLISHED: 18:34 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 28 April 2020
Suffolk Constabulary
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Simon Garnham, 36 was last seen at his home in Martlesham Heath in the very early hours of Sunday, April 26.
He is believed to have left the property on foot, sometime before 3:00am.
Mr Garnham was reported missing to the police later the same day and officers have undertaken a number of enquiries to locate him.
He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, very slim build, with mousy brown hair, short on the sides and longer on top.
It is not known what he is wearing.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Family members and police are increasingly concerned for Simon’s welfare and so are appealing for anyone who may have seen him to make contact.”
Anyone with any information regarding Mr Garnham’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting ref 297 of April 26 2020.
