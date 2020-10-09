Driver allegedly caught driving at over 110 mph down the A14
PUBLISHED: 10:01 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 09 October 2020
Archant
A driver has been reported after allegedly being found driving over 100 mph on the A14.
Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team spotted the driver on the A14 near Newmarket on Wednesday.
The motorist was allegedly caught doing a top speed of 112mph down the major road.
The driver was reported for the offence of driving with excess speed, issued with a Traffic Offence Report and will receive a summons to attend court in due course.
