E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Driver allegedly caught driving at over 110 mph down the A14

PUBLISHED: 10:01 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 09 October 2020

A motorist was stopped by police on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A motorist was stopped by police on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A driver has been reported after allegedly being found driving over 100 mph on the A14.

Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team spotted the driver on the A14 near Newmarket on Wednesday.

The motorist was allegedly caught doing a top speed of 112mph down the major road.

The driver was reported for the offence of driving with excess speed, issued with a Traffic Offence Report and will receive a summons to attend court in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

East and West Suffolk put on Covid-19 watchlist as cases continue to rise

East and West Suffolk have been added to the coronavirus watch list as cases continue to rise Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pubs, cafes and restaurants ‘horrified’ at idea of further lockdowns

Nick Attfield, director of properties at Adnams, said he is hopeful pubs will be enjoyable while remaining safe Picture: JAMES BEDFORD/ADNAMS

Lambert on whether there will be any more signings before Friday’s 5pm deadline

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (centre), manager Paul Lambert (left) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Driver allegedly caught driving at over 110 mph down the A14

A motorist was stopped by police on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Injury updates on Downes, Ward, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Nydam, plus when we might see Bennetts

Ipswich Town left-back Stephen Ward (right), pictured with fitness coach Jim Henry. Photo: Steve Waller