Litter lout driver pulled over and 'given walk of shame' by police

PUBLISHED: 06:19 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:19 11 May 2019

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A young driver who reportedly threw a coffee cup into the road was made by police to get out of his car and pick up his rubbish - to the delight of other motorists.

Suffolk police officers Tweeted that they pulled the driver over after spotting him littering during heavy and slow moving traffic in Mildenhall.

Mildenhall Police Tweeted after the incident on Friday, May 10: "Heavy/slow moving traffic through #Mildenhall when a young driver threw his coffee cup into the road.

"Pulled over by police and 'given a walk of shame' to collect it much to the delight of other road users.

"He was then verbally 'hauled over the coals' @KeepBritainTidy."

Officers were praised for their Tweet, with one person saying: "Love officers like this helping to keep the environment clean and tidy free of litter."

Those caught littering by police and council officers can be given a fixed penalty notice of up to £150.

Suffolk couple's £13k 'disaster' holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Town remain in talks with out-of-contract players but Knudsen and Spence set to depart

Dean Gerken and Grant Ward are out of contract at the end of this season. Picture: STEVE WALLER

