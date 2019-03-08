Litter lout driver pulled over and 'given walk of shame' by police

Police say they spotted the motorist littering in Mildenhall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A young driver who reportedly threw a coffee cup into the road was made by police to get out of his car and pick up his rubbish - to the delight of other motorists.

Heavy/slow moving traffic through #Mildenhall when a young driver threw his coffee cup into the road. Pulled over by police and "given a walk of shame" to collect it much to the delight of other road users. He was then verbally "hauled over the coals" @KeepBritainTidy 1505 pic.twitter.com/WU7hnoUV1u — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) May 10, 2019

Suffolk police officers Tweeted that they pulled the driver over after spotting him littering during heavy and slow moving traffic in Mildenhall.

Mildenhall Police Tweeted after the incident on Friday, May 10: "Heavy/slow moving traffic through #Mildenhall when a young driver threw his coffee cup into the road.

"Pulled over by police and 'given a walk of shame' to collect it much to the delight of other road users.

"He was then verbally 'hauled over the coals' @KeepBritainTidy."

Officers were praised for their Tweet, with one person saying: "Love officers like this helping to keep the environment clean and tidy free of litter."

Those caught littering by police and council officers can be given a fixed penalty notice of up to £150.