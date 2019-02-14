Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police day of action targeting vehicles leads to six arrests

14 February, 2019 - 15:27
Operation Quartzrite in Newmarket lead to six arrests Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Operation Quartzrite in Newmarket lead to six arrests Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Six men were arrested following a police operation in Newmarket yesterday which targeted illegal motorists on the county’s roads.

Operation Quartzrite in Newmarket lead to six arrests Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYOperation Quartzrite in Newmarket lead to six arrests Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The multi-agency day of action saw vehicles which were suspected of criminality brought back to a site at The Meadows car park off the A142, where checks were conducted.

Police said the aim of the operation was to disrupt and frustrate the activities of criminals, including organised crime groups, who commit offences across county borders on the roads.

A total of 83 vehicles were escorted back to the site, with just eight leaving clear of any offences.

Six men were arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. Their details are as follows:

• James McKeever, aged 38, of Gordon Richards Close, Newmarket. He was subsequently charged with drink-driving and driving without insurance. He was bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 4.

• A 21-year-old man from Grays in Essex, on suspicion of drug-driving (cannabis) and possession of cannabis with intent to supply

• A 36-year-old man from Newmarket on suspicion of drug driving (cocaine)

• A 20-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving (cannabis)

• A 30-year-old man from Rochester in Kent, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving (cannabis)

• A 30-year-old man from the Ely area, arrested on suspicion of drug-driving (cannabis)

The five suspected drug-drivers were all released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Two people were reported for a summons to court, one for possession of cannabis and one for driving whilst disqualified.

The operation was carried out by from the scorpion teams, roads and armed policing team, road casualty reduction team, police dog unit and safety camera partnership.

Partner agencies included the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Sergeant Julian Ditcham, of the roads and armed policing team, said: “This was another excellent day of action and the fact that offences were found in connection with 75 of the 83 vehicles brought back to the check site, displays how important it is that we carry-out these operations.

“It is staggering how many people continue to either get behind the wheel of a vehicle and commit offences whilst driving, or continue to drive vehicles with defects. They are a significant danger to other road users and are gambling with peoples’ lives.

“We will continue to hold these operations on a regular basis, both to target any criminals who may be travelling through Suffolk, but also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making our roads and county as a whole safer for everyone.”

A total of 59 traffic offence reports were also issued as follows: 13 for no insurance, 14 for no MOT, seven for not wearing a seatbelt, six for driving while using a mobile phone, five for incorrectly registered vehicles, five for number plate offences, four for defective tyres, two for dangerous condition, and one each for excess speed, driving without a licence, and defective lights.

Three graduated fixed penalty notices were issued for no insurance, no MOT and an incorrectly registered vehicle, resulting in roadside fines of £700.

A further 10 vehicles were seized as a result of having no insurance and three vehicle defect rectifications were issued.

Drugs dogs searched 73 vehicles resulted in 16 positive indications, leading in turn to the five drug-driving arrests.

The DVSA issued eight immediate prohibitions, taking those vehicles off the road straight away; eight delayed prohibitions; and 34 advisory notices.

The DVLA clamped 12 vehicles for not having tax and issued £3,120 in fines. They also recovered £300 in warning stickers, with total fines of £3,420.

The safety camera team detected 101 speeding offences, 90 of which were on the A14 at locations in Newmarket in Exning, with the remainder caught on Cotton End Lane and Burwell Road in Exning, and Bury Road and Barbara Stradbroke Avenue in Newmarket.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Don’t do it in front of 25,000 people – do it inside, then we’ll see’ – Lambert says Norwich coach challenged him to fight

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Protestors make their voice heard before Suffolk County Council budget meeting

Protestors outside Endeavour House before the Suffolk County Council budget meeting. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I don’t know what I did’: Woman targeted in ‘flour-bombing’ attack speaks out as teen found guilty of involvement

The picture of Ms Morris covered in flour and eggs in Bury St Edmunds Picture: FACEBOOK

Woman charged with alleged bomb hoaxes appears in court

Linda Goodswin, of Drake Road, Sudbury, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on attempted robbery and bomb hoax charges Picture: ARCHANT

Police day of action targeting vehicles leads to six arrests

Operation Quartzrite in Newmarket lead to six arrests Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

WHAT A THRILLER! See Michael Jackson costume and Victorian freak show oddities sold in Essex

A bidder spent �20,000 on its 20th century cousin, the superb full-mount Canadian polar bear (Ursus maritimus) pictured here. Picture: Sworders
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists