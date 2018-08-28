Missing 14-year-old returns home
PUBLISHED: 11:34 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 25 November 2018
The teenage boy who was reported missing by Suffolk police has returned safe and well.
Brook Lucas was reported missing by officers yesterday, Saturday, November 25, after they issued a missing person appeal.
At the time police said that they were concerned for his welfare.
Brook was last seen at his home address in Mildenhall at around 8pm on Friday, November 23.
In the last hour he was reported to be home safe and well.
Suffolk Constabulary have thanked the public for their help.
