Police concerned for welfare of missing 23-year-old woman from Lavenham

Police are looking for Jesse Stableford, who has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help in finding a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing from Lavenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Jesse Stableford was last seen at a family member's address in Butfield at around 11am on Saturday, August 31 and hasn't been seen since.

She is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a long white dress with black flowers on it. A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jesse or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD ref 195."