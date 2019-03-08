E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police concerned for welfare of missing 23-year-old woman from Lavenham

PUBLISHED: 14:57 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 31 August 2019

Police are looking for Jesse Stableford, who has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are looking for Jesse Stableford, who has gone missing Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for help in finding a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing from Lavenham.

Jesse Stableford was last seen at a family member's address in Butfield at around 11am on Saturday, August 31 and hasn't been seen since.

She is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a long white dress with black flowers on it. A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Jesse or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD ref 195."

