News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police launch appeal to find girl, 14, missing from east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:55 PM September 2, 2022
Police have launched an appeal to find Alexis who has gone missing from Wickham Market

Police have launched an appeal to find Alexis who has gone missing from Wickham Market - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from east Suffolk.

Alexis was last seen on Thursday, September 1. She got the bus from Wickham Market at about 2.50pm, arriving at Ipswich Train Station shortly after 4pm.

It is believed she may then have travelled to Norwich.

Alexis is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. She has long brown hair.

Alexis was last seen on Thursday, September 1

Alexis was last seen on Thursday, September 1 - Credit: Suffolk police

She was last seen wearing a brown jumper, shorts, white trainers and a black Nike rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 293 of September 1.

Suffolk Live News
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Smokey House, in Sudbourne, is on the market for offers over £550,000

'Fairytale' cottage up for sale for first time in over 90 years

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate after going 1-0 ahead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 6-0 win against Northampton unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Search Regiment team were called to Red Lodge

Unexploded bomb found in Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are working on a deal for Burton Albion's Gassan Ahadme

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich Town working on deal for striker Ahadme

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon