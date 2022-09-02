Police launch appeal to find girl, 14, missing from east Suffolk

Police have launched an appeal to find Alexis who has gone missing from Wickham Market - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from east Suffolk.

Alexis was last seen on Thursday, September 1. She got the bus from Wickham Market at about 2.50pm, arriving at Ipswich Train Station shortly after 4pm.

It is believed she may then have travelled to Norwich.

Alexis is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. She has long brown hair.



She was last seen wearing a brown jumper, shorts, white trainers and a black Nike rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Alexis or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 293 of September 1.