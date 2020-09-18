Search continues for mother of baby found dead at recycling centre

An offficer stands next to the cordon at Sackers recycling centre on May 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Detectives are no closer to finding the mother of a baby girl whose body was discovered at a recycling centre four months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police cordon in place at Sackers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A police cordon in place at Sackers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV covering the location of bins collected in the Ipswich area on the day.

Officers were called shortly after 3pm on Thursday, May 14, to Sackers, in Needham Market, where the body of a child – known as Baby S – had been discovered.

Investigators believe the body was carried in one of two vehicles, which picked commercial rubbish from 52 different locations throughout the day.

It is believed Baby S was born within 48 hours of her death and was carried to term, or close to full term.

As part of the inquiry, officers visited more than 800 addresses and secured more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage.

Every minute has since been reviewed – from midnight on May 12 to the time at which bins were collected from each location.

Meanwhile, analysis of other items found in rubbish at Sackers has not assisted police in identifying the mother of Baby S.

The cause of death was undetermined by a Home Office postmortem examination on Tuesday, May 19 – pending further, continuing investigations.

Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale said: “There are still active lines of enquiry to pursue as part of a major investigation we are conducting, and we remain determined to find answers to this tragic incident.

“We have preserved a vast amount of CCTV and conducted house-to-house enquiries to maximise the evidence gathered and prevent loss of potentially key evidence. Unfortunately, we cannot specify the location where this little baby girl was left prior to being conveyed to Sackers.

“We are still trying to establish if Baby S died before being left at one of the collection sites, and examinations in relation to this remain ongoing, with support from medical experts. It is anticipated these will still take many weeks.

“We’d repeat our previous plea for anyone with knowledge to come forward and help us piece together the identity of Baby S and her parents. It may be difficult to come forward with information, particularly if you have concerns about a family member or friend, but if you know who this baby girl is and how she came to be placed into a bin, I urge you to come forward.”

Information can be provided using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/26499/20.