Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man left shaken after being bitten by dog in Thurston

PUBLISHED: 17:18 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:59 12 June 2019

Station Hill in Thurston where the incident took place Picture: ARCHANT

Station Hill in Thurston where the incident took place Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Officers are looking for a dog owner after a man was bitten in Thurston last week.

The incident occurred at some point between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Monday, June 3 on Station Hill, outside the Co-op food store.

The victim had just exited the store when he passed a brown dog, possibly a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, which was tied to a post.

As he passed, the unsupervised dog is said to have jumped at the man, biting and ripping his shorts. The victim was left shaken but was otherwise uninjured.

You may also want to watch:

The victim also spoke with a man who had also been in the store and who is believed to be the owner of the dog.

Officers would like to speak with this man, who is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s and of slim build.

He has shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who believes they may know who the owner of the dog is, is asked to visit the Suffolk police website quoting reference 37/33398/19 or contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Council forced to apologise to deafblind couple after ombudsman review

Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Obituary: Rosie Hope − our ‘Mrs Christmas’, who has died at 80

Rosie and Michael on a trip to the Taj Mahal, in about 2000 Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

Glemsford 101 homes plan gains 429 objections

The land to the west of Low Street in Glemsford where a planning application has been submitted for 101 homes and 35 retirement apartments. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

First look inside Tub and Cone – Colchester’s new dessert lounge

The Tub and Cone will open later this month in Colchester. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists