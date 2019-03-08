Man left shaken after being bitten by dog in Thurston

Station Hill in Thurston where the incident took place Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Officers are looking for a dog owner after a man was bitten in Thurston last week.

The incident occurred at some point between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Monday, June 3 on Station Hill, outside the Co-op food store.

The victim had just exited the store when he passed a brown dog, possibly a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, which was tied to a post.

As he passed, the unsupervised dog is said to have jumped at the man, biting and ripping his shorts. The victim was left shaken but was otherwise uninjured.

The victim also spoke with a man who had also been in the store and who is believed to be the owner of the dog.

Officers would like to speak with this man, who is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s and of slim build.

He has shoulder-length blonde hair and was wearing a camouflage hat.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who believes they may know who the owner of the dog is, is asked to visit the Suffolk police website quoting reference 37/33398/19 or contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101.