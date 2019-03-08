Quad bike seized as rider arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

The quad bike which was seized by police in Beck Row, near Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A rider has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after traffic police officers stopped a quad bike in Beck Row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the quad bike failed to stop for them in the Suffolk village, which is near RAF Mildenhall.

“The rider eventually ran out of road and gave up,” the officers said in a Tweet after the incident on the evening of Monday, April 15.

“He is disqualified from driving and provided a positive @DrugWipeUK for #Cannabis & #Cocaine.

“He has been #arrested and the bike has been #seized.”

Police can seize a vehicle if they think it is being used in a way that causes alarm, harassment or distress - for example careless or inconsiderate driving.

Following a seizure of a vehicle, police officers are required to issue a seizure notice and leaflet, as well as inform drivers that, if they want to recover the vehicle, they must comply with the instructions contained within the leaflet.