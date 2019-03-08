Crash involving motorbike and car shuts road

Suffolk Constabulary are currently attending the scene of a collision in Felixstowe involving a car and motorcycle. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers from Suffolk police have partially closed a road in Felixstowe following a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in the seaside town at 5.15pm today.

A stretch of Sea Road between The Felsto Arms and The Flying Boat pubs is currently closed as police attend the scene, opposite the Ocean Boulevard amusement park.

The rider of the motorcycle is currently being treated by ambulance crews, although the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Suffolk Constabulary has advised drivers to avoid the area, which is frequently used by tourists and staff of local amusement arcades along the promenade.

Those wishing to access Holland Road and Russell Road should enter the streets via Manning Road.

Ipswich East Police tweeted: “Sea Road #Felixstowe between The Felsto and The Flying Boat currently closed due to an RTC. Please avoid the area.”