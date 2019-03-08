Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Crash involving motorbike and car shuts road

PUBLISHED: 18:16 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:16 20 March 2019

Suffolk Constabulary are currently attending the scene of a collision in Felixstowe involving a car and motorcycle. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Constabulary are currently attending the scene of a collision in Felixstowe involving a car and motorcycle. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Officers from Suffolk police have partially closed a road in Felixstowe following a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in the seaside town at 5.15pm today.

A stretch of Sea Road between The Felsto Arms and The Flying Boat pubs is currently closed as police attend the scene, opposite the Ocean Boulevard amusement park.

The rider of the motorcycle is currently being treated by ambulance crews, although the extent of their injuries is not currently known.

Suffolk Constabulary has advised drivers to avoid the area, which is frequently used by tourists and staff of local amusement arcades along the promenade.

Those wishing to access Holland Road and Russell Road should enter the streets via Manning Road.

Ipswich East Police tweeted: “Sea Road #Felixstowe between The Felsto and The Flying Boat currently closed due to an RTC. Please avoid the area.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crash involving motorbike and car shuts road

Suffolk Constabulary are currently attending the scene of a collision in Felixstowe involving a car and motorcycle. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

Life support: How a donor’s generosity gave the chance of life to another

Heart to heart: Mrs Sawyer was given this information about the donor by a nurse at the hospital. Pictures: ESNEFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists