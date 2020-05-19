NHS worker among the 75 special constables working 7,000 hours to help police during lockdown

An NHS worker, a full-time mother and furloughed staff are some of the dozens of special constables keeping Suffolk safe during lockdown.

Special constables at Suffolk police have volunteered more than 7,000 hours to support the county during the coronavirus lockdown.

A total of 75 officers from the volunteer force have performed 951 duties since lockdown began on March 23, equating to an average of 93 hours per officer – most of whom have other work commitments.

In addition to explaining and enforcing the government’s social distancing measures, special constables have also been working with full-time colleagues responding to ongoing emergency incidents.

Among the 75 specials working hard during the lockdown is Sc Bradley Congalton, who has a day job working within the NHS. His employer has allowed him to assist the force by releasing him two days a week to help keep the county safe.

Elsewhere, A/S/Sgt Shaun Wade, has completed more than 128 hours for the force since being put on furlough by employer ASAP Supplies Ltd on March 31.

Special chief officer Dean Knight, who leads the force, said the work of the pair and countless other volunteers demonstrates their “commitment and passion” to policing.

SCO Knight added: “These figures are phenomenal and demonstrates the commitment and passion of these individuals in aiding to help keep Suffolk safe during a difficult period.

“They undoubtedly show that the Special Constabulary officers are an integral part of the Suffolk police family.”

The force also said it pays a “huge debt” of thanks to employers who have released their staff to help keep the county safe.

Overall, the constabulary has 120 special constables, who all have the same powers as full-time police officers.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner, said he was humbled by the force’s “enormous” contribution to the county.

Mr Passmore added: “The number of hours worked demonstrates their unstinting commitment to help others and as police and crime commissioner and on behalf of the public, I have nothing but praise and admiration for all they do.”

The force is continuing to recruit special constables during the coronavirus pandemic, with those interested in applying asked to contact them via email.