E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Defendants appear at magistrates’ court in person after police employee sent home to self-isolate

PUBLISHED: 13:45 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 19 March 2020

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two defendants who were due to appear at magistrates’ court via video link had to be produced in person after a police employee was sent home to self-isolate.

The defendants were due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

But after a police staff member displayed coronavirus symptoms and was sent home, the defendants were taken in person to the court.

Martlesham Police Investigation Centre remains open.

MORE: Your coronavirus questions answered

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police can confirm a member of support staff was sent home to self-isolate as a precaution. Consequently, this morning two defendants were sent in person to the magistrates’ court. The police premises remains open as normal.”

There are currently 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK, and 103 people have died from the virus.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed

Stone Lodge Academy has been closed due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Community schemes supporting coronavirus effort in Suffolk will be mapped

Good Neighbour Schemes, like this one in Rendlesham and Snape, are among the initiatives that Suffolk will rely on. Picture: SALLY CONNICK

Defendants appear at magistrates’ court in person after police employee sent home to self-isolate

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

English football suspended further with 2019/20 season extended ‘indefinitely’

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus so far. Photo: PA

New restaurant’s opening postponed due to virus fears

The restaurant had been set to open in April Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24