Defendants appear at magistrates’ court in person after police employee sent home to self-isolate

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two defendants who were due to appear at magistrates’ court via video link had to be produced in person after a police employee was sent home to self-isolate.

The defendants were due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich this morning via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

But after a police staff member displayed coronavirus symptoms and was sent home, the defendants were taken in person to the court.

Martlesham Police Investigation Centre remains open.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police can confirm a member of support staff was sent home to self-isolate as a precaution. Consequently, this morning two defendants were sent in person to the magistrates’ court. The police premises remains open as normal.”

There are currently 2,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK, and 103 people have died from the virus.