Police 'stinger' catches stolen white van in pursuit
30 May, 2019 - 19:26
A van believed to have been stolen and used by a drug-driver was stopped in its tracks by a police "stinger" following a pursuit.
Special officers from Suffolk Constabulary spotted the vehicle on Saturday, May 25 in the Mildenhall area.
The large white van was pursued, with officers using a stinger to bring it to a stop.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted photographs of the van and the damage caused to its tyre afterwards.
They also wrote: "The driver provided a positive breath test three times the limit and @DrugWipeUK for #cocaine. Vehicle recovered!"
Stingers are used by police to puncture the tyres of vehicles officers are pursuing, enabling them to bring them to a stop.
