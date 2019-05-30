Police 'stinger' catches stolen white van in pursuit

The damage caused to the white van by the police "stinger" in Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING Archant

A van believed to have been stolen and used by a drug-driver was stopped in its tracks by a police "stinger" following a pursuit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Special officers from Suffolk Constabulary spotted the vehicle on Saturday, May 25 in the Mildenhall area.

You may also want to watch:

The large white van was pursued, with officers using a stinger to bring it to a stop.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted photographs of the van and the damage caused to its tyre afterwards.

They also wrote: "The driver provided a positive breath test three times the limit and @DrugWipeUK for #cocaine. Vehicle recovered!"

Stingers are used by police to puncture the tyres of vehicles officers are pursuing, enabling them to bring them to a stop.