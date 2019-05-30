Partly Cloudy

Police 'stinger' catches stolen white van in pursuit

30 May, 2019 - 19:26
The damage caused to the white van by the police

The damage caused to the white van by the police "stinger" in Mildenhall. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING

Archant

A van believed to have been stolen and used by a drug-driver was stopped in its tracks by a police "stinger" following a pursuit.

Special officers from Suffolk Constabulary spotted the vehicle on Saturday, May 25 in the Mildenhall area.

The large white van was pursued, with officers using a stinger to bring it to a stop.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted photographs of the van and the damage caused to its tyre afterwards.

They also wrote: "The driver provided a positive breath test three times the limit and @DrugWipeUK for #cocaine. Vehicle recovered!"

Stingers are used by police to puncture the tyres of vehicles officers are pursuing, enabling them to bring them to a stop.

