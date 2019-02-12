Ipswich car stopped with two children not buckled up

Police stopped a car in Ipswich last night after spotting a baby and toddler not properly restrained inside.

Officers from the road casualty reduction team stopped the car late Tuesday evening, February 26, while on patrol.

After pulling the vehicle over, police found a one-month-old baby sitting on its mothers lap and a 16-month-old child sitting unrestrained in a child seat in the front.

The driver of the car however was wearing his seatbelt.

Police issued the driver with a traffic offence report “due to the manner of passengers carried”.

Traffic offence reports are submitted to the Central Ticket Office, who make the decision on how to deal with the offence which include driver education courses, a fixed penalty or a summons to court.

UK law dictates that all children under the age of 12 or who are under 135cm tall must use a child’s car seat, while children under the age of 15 months should sit in a rear-facing seat in the back of the car.

Children under 15 months cannot sit in the front seat of a car which has an active airbag.