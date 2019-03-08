Taser injury incident referred to police watchdog as man discharged from hospital

A man has been discharged from hospital and taken into custody after being tasered by police in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Constabulary has referred Monday's incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedure.

Officers were attempting to arrest a wanted man when the incident happened in Westgate Street at about 12.40pm yesterday.

Police had been patrolling Bury St Edmunds town centre when they encountered a 21-year-old wanted man.

Following the incident, a spokesman said: "In the process of attempting to arrest this individual a Taser device was discharged."

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged and taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

A spokesman said: "The incident has been referred to the IOPC in line with usual procedures."

Taser guns are capable of delivering a 50,000 volt shock.

Home Office figures showed police used conducted energy devices (CEDs) 248 times across Suffolk in 2017/18, compared to 137 times in 2015 and 154 times in 2016.

Although increasingly unholstered, the stun guns were discharged with declining frequency over the last three years - from 23 in 2015 to 13 in 2017/18.

Last month, Northamptonshire police announced it would be issuing Taser guns to all officers in response to a rising number of assaults.

Suffolk police said there were no immediate plans to arm every frontline police officer in this county.