E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Taser injury incident referred to police watchdog as man discharged from hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:34 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 September 2019

Police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

A man has been discharged from hospital and taken into custody after being tasered by police in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Constabulary has referred Monday's incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in line with standard procedure.

Officers were attempting to arrest a wanted man when the incident happened in Westgate Street at about 12.40pm yesterday.

Police had been patrolling Bury St Edmunds town centre when they encountered a 21-year-old wanted man.

Following the incident, a spokesman said: "In the process of attempting to arrest this individual a Taser device was discharged."

You may also want to watch:

The man was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged and taken into custody at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

A spokesman said: "The incident has been referred to the IOPC in line with usual procedures."

Taser guns are capable of delivering a 50,000 volt shock.

Home Office figures showed police used conducted energy devices (CEDs) 248 times across Suffolk in 2017/18, compared to 137 times in 2015 and 154 times in 2016.

Although increasingly unholstered, the stun guns were discharged with declining frequency over the last three years - from 23 in 2015 to 13 in 2017/18.

Last month, Northamptonshire police announced it would be issuing Taser guns to all officers in response to a rising number of assaults.

Suffolk police said there were no immediate plans to arm every frontline police officer in this county.

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Emmanuel departs Ipswich Town and heads for Bolton on deadline day... where he’ll link with with former Blue Murphy

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton from Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

A14 near Bury reopens following concerns for man’s welfare

The A14 is closed in both directions at Barrow Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Transfer Deadline Day RECAP: Emmanuel departs in only Ipswich move before window closes

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Emmanuel departs Ipswich Town and heads for Bolton on deadline day... where he’ll link with with former Blue Murphy

Josh Emmanuel has joined Bolton from Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

New bridleway bridge gives safer route across railway to Felixstowe

Network Rail has completed the new bridleway bridge over the Felixstowe branch line at Trimley. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mystery beach sickness ‘no concern to public health’

A couple of officials in a dinghy warn people to get out of the water at the sea in Frinton, Essex Picture: MARK WRAY/PA WIRE

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Drug-driving arrests already higher than throughout 2018 across county

A drug wipe kit used by police at the roadside Picture: SIMON PARKER

More than 100 Frankie & Benny’s, Wagamama and Chiquito restaurants set to close

More than 70 Frankie & Benny's stores have been earmarked for closure. Picture: Lucy Taylor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists