E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Warnings of delays as abnormal load to travel on A14

PUBLISHED: 13:28 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 16 September 2019

A previous abnormal load passing through the region Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A previous abnormal load passing through the region Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers are being warned of possible delays on a number of Suffolk's roads on Tuesday, including the A14, as an abnormal load makes its way out of the county.

The load will be leaving the Hadleigh base of fuel storage tank makers Cookson and Zinn as it makes its way up to Dundee.

Suffolk police will be escorting the load from Pondhall Road in Hadleigh up to the Cambridgeshire border.

You may also want to watch:

The route is as follows:

Local Roads - Pond Hall Rd - Duke St - A1071 - A1214 - A14 - Cambs Border

From the Cambridgeshire border the load will then be privately escorted as it heads up to Scotland.

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Most Read

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

‘They know what they are talking about’ - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Here’s where the new KFC stores are planned

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Good on Gareth Thomas but some people need to take a good hard look at themselves

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas, 45, revealed he was suffering from the HIV virus and vowed to

Warnings of delays as abnormal load to travel on A14

A previous abnormal load passing through the region Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Meet Sonia Barker – the Labour hopeful aiming to topple Peter Aldous as Waveney MP

Sonia Barker has been selected as Labour's candidate for Waveney. Picture: NEIL COLEBY

Town pub set to re-open – five months after shock closure

The Hadleigh Ram, which has been closed for several months, is set to reopen after being taken on by Stock & Bailey Catering Photo: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists