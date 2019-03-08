Warnings of delays as abnormal load to travel on A14

A previous abnormal load passing through the region Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers are being warned of possible delays on a number of Suffolk's roads on Tuesday, including the A14, as an abnormal load makes its way out of the county.

The load will be leaving the Hadleigh base of fuel storage tank makers Cookson and Zinn as it makes its way up to Dundee.

Suffolk police will be escorting the load from Pondhall Road in Hadleigh up to the Cambridgeshire border.

The route is as follows:

Local Roads - Pond Hall Rd - Duke St - A1071 - A1214 - A14 - Cambs Border

From the Cambridgeshire border the load will then be privately escorted as it heads up to Scotland.