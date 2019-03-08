Warnings of delays as abnormal load heads down A14

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being advised of delays as Suffolk police help to escort an abnormal load through the county.

The 5.6m wide, 27.5m long and 4.8m tall boat weighing 44,000kg will move from Oyster Yachts, Rectory Rd, Ashmanhaugh to Southampton at 8am.

The route will be as follows:

Local Roads – A1151 – A149 – B1152 – A1064 – A47 – A11 – A14 – Cambs Border

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”