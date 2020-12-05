E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk police confirm investigation into Twitter post

PUBLISHED: 16:07 05 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 05 December 2020

Police said the comments have been referred to the professional standards department Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Police said the comments have been referred to the professional standards department Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

Suffolk police have launched an internal investigation into comments made on a Twitter account thought to belong to a member of police staff.

You may also want to watch:

The profile was removed from the social media platform before Suffolk Constabulary confirmed it had referred the comments to its professional standards department.

Before its removal, the account displayed comments made in response to video footage of police stopping and searching young black, Asian and minority ethnic males. The force has not confirmed the origin of the account, but a spokesperson said: “Suffolk Constabulary values are those of integrity, honesty, respect and trust and we expect high standards of personal and professional behaviour from our officers and staff.

“The comments have been referred to the professional standards department and the matter is currently under investigation. No further comments will be made whilst the investigation is ongoing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 20s dies in car crash

Essex Police were called to the collision in Thaxted Road, Howlett End, on Friday night. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police confirm investigation into Twitter post

Police said the comments have been referred to the professional standards department Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The best stargazing spots in Suffolk to watch the meteor shower this weekend

The December Cassiopeid meteor shower can be seen best over Suffolk on Saturday December 5 and Sunday 6. Picture: MARK SCUTT

Figures reveal extent of officers unavailable for duty during pandemic

Temporary Chief Superintendent Kim Warner said resilience processes had ensured minimal disruption to day-to-day operations across the force Picture: ARCHANT

Africa Alive! hunting for new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

Africa Alive! is looking for an apprentice animal keeper Picture: NICK BUTCHER