Cowboy cufflinks, cash and laptops amongst items stolen during three village burglaries

PUBLISHED: 11:51 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 06 May 2020

Police are looking at links between the burglaries Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Distinctive cufflinks, cash, laptops and watches are among items stolen at break-ins in west Suffolk which police believe may linked.

All three break-ins took place on Monday, May 4 in rural villages.

The first incident happened at a property in Ousden. Sometime between 07.45am and 5.30pm offender/s forced entry via a kitchen window and stole a laptop, a set of distinctive Paul Smith gold-coloured cowboy cufflinks, a small St Christopher necklace a, Mont Blanc pen and a quantity of cash.

The second burglary took place sometime between 10.00am and 3.30pm at an address south of Genesis Green, Wickhambrook.

A ground floor window was forced open and a number of items of jewellery were taken including a gold bracelet, ring and chain.

The third incident took place at a property on Lower Street in Stansfield sometime between 3.45pm and 4.45pm.

Offender/s forced entry to a window at the rear and stole a black safe containing personal documents and a quantity of cash, a silver coloured Acer laptop, a Tissot V8 watch, and a Nixon Super Rover stainless steel watch.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are investigating links between these burglaries and are asking anybody who saw anything suspicious or an unusual vehicle at the times above to contact West CID, quoting reference 24735/20 (Ousden), 24728/20 (Wickhambrook) or 24733/20 (Stansfield).”

To get in contact with Suffolk police either call 101 or email Carly.Laflin@suffolk.police.uk.

