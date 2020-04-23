Woman reported for allegedly travelling 120mph down A11

The woman was allegedly travelling at 120mph down the A11 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman is to be reported for speeding after reportedly travelling 120mph down the A11 on Wednesday.

Police caught the woman in her 20s travelling down the A11 southbound from Thetford to Barton Mills at 4.30pm on Thursday at allegedly 50mph over the speed limit.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the driver will be reported for speeding as well as not having the correct insurance and being a disqualified driver.

The woman’s car was seized.