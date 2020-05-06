Man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

A man has been arrested on suspicion with intent to supply Class B drugs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrest on suspicion of drug dealing after cannabis was seized from a property in Woodbridge.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at an address on Castle Street in Woodbridge on Tuesday, May 5 and a quantity of cannabis was seized.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by police.

He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “The force wants to ensure the county remains a hostile environment for those involved in the supply of drugs and provide reassurance to Suffolk residents. Our local communities have an important role to play in this too.

“Don’t turn a blind eye. Talk to us about your concerns and we will work together to resolve the issue.”

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.