New ponds could help population of rare and native newt
Plans have been submitted to build several ponds in Fressingfield to help increase the population levels of a native species of newt.
A total of four areas within the grounds of Fressingfield Hall have been selected by Suffolk Wildlife Trust as an appropriate area to create ponds for great crested newts.
The site has been chosen due to existing breeding ponds and its good quality habitat of rough grassland and hedgerows.
The protected species grows up to 17cm and can live up to 15 years.
Suffolk Wildlife Trust believes the site has a high chance of succeeding to achieve their goal of establishing new breeding ponds and strengthening the population.
The new ponds are to be maintained for a period of 25 years following completion with suitable monitoring to ensure they remain suitable for great crested newts.
A final decision around the application will be made by Babergh & Mid Suffolk Council in due course.
