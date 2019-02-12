Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk pool star scoops European crown for third time

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 21 February 2019

Kim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICE

Kim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICE

Archant

A Suffolk pool player won a major singles title in Ireland last week to become the first person to win the event three times.

Kim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICEKim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICE

Kim O’Brien, from Bury St Edmunds, first started playing pool as a teenager and more than three decades on – she has gone from pub league pool to glory on the European stage.

Kim travelled to Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney, County Derry, on February 8, to take part in the European Eight Ball Pool Championships.

She won all of her seven matches to claim the title on February 15, including a 6-0 victory over England’s Kate Wringe in the semi-final.

Kim clinched the crown with a win over Northern Ireland’s Collette Henriksen in the final – 18 years after she first won the competition.

Kim has now won the ladies singles crown three times – in 2001, 2010 and 2019 – securing victory every nine years.

Going into the tournament, the Bury pool star said she felt as though she had not practiced enough.

“I started confidently and got off to a good start and the momentum carried me through.” she said.

“I won the final 7-6 against Colette Henriksen from Northern Ireland.

“Leading up to the tournament I felt I hadn’t practised enough.

“But I was relaxed and as the tournament went on, I felt that I could win.”

In a tense final, Kim said it “felt amazing” to clinch the crown for the third time.

“In the final we went frame for frame – then I went 6-4 up.

“Collette then pulled it back to 6-6 but at no point did I think I was going to lose,” she said.  “Maybe it was the nine-year coincidence that inspired me.

“On the last black I wasn’t very nervous – it was strange.

“I’ve struggled with back problems for the last couple of years so when I potted the winning ball it felt amazing.”

Kim received a trophy and 1,000 euros for winning the championship and next up she has the team county finals before going to Blackpool for the World Championships in June – a tournament she is yet to win.

“I’ve got to the semi-finals [of the World Championships] before and if I feel as good as I did at the Europeans – you never know,” she added.

“I’ll be doing my best to get the title.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

Police are trying to trace a driver after the crash Picture: Chris Bishop

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

The new H&M, which Chalcroft is building in King's Lynn's Vancouver Quarter Picture: Chris Bishop

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

Police are appealing for information after a man was slashed with a blade on the A149 at Ormesby

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Accused Tavis killers ‘hunted their prey and showed no mercy’, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Collins and Chambers return to training but Huws and Adeyemi are still ‘way off it’

Both Chambers and James Collins are injury doubts ahead of this game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk pool star scoops European crown for third time

Kim O'Brien, who won the ladies singles title at the European Eight Ball Pool Championships for the third time Picture: JON NICE

Colchester United comment: six wins from last 13 and U’s will make the play-offs

Courtney Senior is congratulated on equalising at Lincoln City during the penultimate weekend of last season, although the U's lost 2-1. Lincoln finished in seventh spot with 75 points. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists