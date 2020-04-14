E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Proposals for £90 increase to bus transport for 16-18 year olds at college and sixth form

PUBLISHED: 07:30 15 April 2020

Changes to post-16 school transport in Suffolk are set to be made which will see parents face a £90 increase per year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Changes to post-16 school transport in Suffolk are set to be made which will see parents face a £90 increase per year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Plans to increase the cost of school transport by £90 for those aged 16-18 are set to be decided next week – despite more than three quarters of parents saying it would have an impact on them.

Labour education spokesman Jack Abbott said the consultation results and impact of coronavirus meant a decision on post-16 school transport changes should be halted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLabour education spokesman Jack Abbott said the consultation results and impact of coronavirus meant a decision on post-16 school transport changes should be halted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One parent set to be hardest hit has branded the policy as “killing low income rural families”.

Suffolk County Council’s post-16 transport policy must be agreed by the end of May, and proposes a £30 increase per term, meaning parents will have to fork out £840 a year for a seat.

For those with special educational needs, that will be a £10 per term increase with a £720 per year total.

The annual cost is set to exceed £1,000 within a further two years.

Emma Bishton said the post-16 school transport changes would have a bigger impact on rural families. Picture: Emma BishtonEmma Bishton said the post-16 school transport changes would have a bigger impact on rural families. Picture: Emma Bishton

According to the council, post-16 travel has always had a requirement for students to make a contribution for the cost, but bursary options of up to £1,200 are available for those on low incomes.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet was due to decide on the revised costs next week, but that decision is now expected to be made by the council’s chief executive, Nicola Beach, under delegated authority.

A consultation carried out at the beginning of the year found that nearly 50% of parents responding felt the increase would have a “considerable impact” on them, while a further 33% said it would have a “reasonable impact”.

Parents argued that because it was mandatory for youngsters to continue in either college, sixth form or an apprenticeship until they were 18 they should receive free travel.

One parent in Bardwell said that £840 per year was “a significant amount for parents in rural communities to find” while another near Bungay said the policy “discriminates those that live in rural and semi-rural areas” where the ability to get to schools, colleges or sixth forms was more tricky, and culls to rural bus routes meant alternatives were less readily available.

You may also want to watch:

When mandatory education was raised to 18, the council did not get any additional funding to cover transport for pupils.

The council said that low income families could apply for a bursary – administered through the colleges themselves – of up to £1,200 to spend on expenses for education, such as food, books and travel.

Emma Bishton, a parent campaigner against changes to the school transport policy said that the coronavirus uncertainty meant any changes should be put on hold until stability had been restored to bus routes and education.

“They need to be taking account of the position people are now in,” she said.

“They are expecting the world to be exactly the same as two months ago when schools go back in September.”

She added that those starting post-16 education in September are those who have already faced disruption by the closure of schools which means they have effectively finished school already.

According to the council report, the policy has been designed to be clearer for parents and families.

The council is not in a position to comment until after the decision has been made.

Councillor Jack Abbott, education spokesman for the council’s opposition Labour group, said: “More than four in five families who responded to this consultation said that an increase in school bus charges would have an impact on them, with half saying that the effect would be considerable.

“When you combine this feedback with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it is clear that the consequences of a 12% fare increase could be stark.

“Some families have already seen a big drop in their income and there is real uncertainty about what the economic repercussions of this pandemic will be.

“Given this context, I strongly believe that now is not the right time to be increasing the cost of school transport - the council needs to be helping families through this difficult period, not heaping a further financial burden on them.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Number of high-earners at East Anglian councils fall in latest figures

Essex County Council has seen a fall in the number of high earners. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Britten Court Care Home has announced four of their residents have passed away after being believed to contract the disease Covid-19.. Picture: Care UK

‘There won’t be enough to crew an engine’ - firefighters desperate for coronavirus testing

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently operating without 4.2% of their workforce. Picture:: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

John West Great East Swim cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

John West Great East Swim 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Proposals for £90 increase to bus transport for 16-18 year olds at college and sixth form

Changes to post-16 school transport in Suffolk are set to be made which will see parents face a £90 increase per year. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24