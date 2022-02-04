News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All of the places in Suffolk that won the Postcode Lottery in January

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:18 AM February 4, 2022
Wattisfield near Diss was Suffolk's biggest Postcode Lottery winner in January 

Residents in IP22 1HL in Wattisfield won £30,000 in January. - Credit: Google Maps

Has someone been knocking at your door?

Parts of Suffolk saw huge success with the Postcode Lottery last month.

Five postcodes were winners of the £1,000 Daily Prize by the People's Postcode Lottery in January. 

There were winners in Shottisham (IP12 3HG), Middlewood Green (IP14 5HF), Erwarton (IP9 1LJ ), Bildeston (IP7 7DY), and Aldous Corner (IP19 0RU). 

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket. 

There have also been big winners in the county with people in IP22 1HL in Wattisfield scooping £30,000 on January 6. 

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33pc of ticket money going to good causes. 

