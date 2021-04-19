Published: 6:00 AM April 19, 2021

Concerns have been raised about the numbers of potholes on Suffolk's roads as highways chiefs assure drivers road repairs will be stepped up.

Motorist Rex Chittock said there were hundreds of potholes in Darwin Road in Ipswich and said that he knew of at least two recent accidents involving potholes in the road while others claim some roads have "more potholes than road".

Highways chiefs say repairs have been hampered by the pandemic but vow to get back to pre-Covid work schedules imminently.

"I saw a lad come off his bike," said Mr Chittock.

Concerns have been raised about roads all over the county.

“Parts of the one-way system in Sudbury are some of the worst roads I have seen lately which is shameful for how important a bit of road it is,” said Emily Wood.

While Suzi Sparrow raised concerns about York Crescent in Claydon.

She said: “Signs went up before Easter to say the road and surrounding roads would be shut for two weeks for repairs and then the signs were removed and the potholes are getting bigger each day.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways, said: “We continue to focus our efforts on repairing potholes following recent wet and cold weather and despite the challenges set upon us by the pandemic. Undeterred by a challenging year we have managed to repair even more potholes this past year when compared with the previous.

“As part of our response to the pandemic, we made some alterations to our timescales for repairs in the event that there would be an impact on our operational resources.

"This has meant that some defects have taken longer to repair than would normally be expected. As the country starts to emerge from the latest lockdown, Suffolk Highways will be transitioning back to pre-Covid repair timescales in the near future.

“Unfortunately, the county’s roads have suffered deterioration; this happens because water seeps into cracks on the road surface, freezes and expands, which is why potholes form. However, we have brought in extra resource and continue to work to repair potholes as soon as we can.

“Repair works are due to take place in Darwin Road, however dates have not yet been finalised.”

The news follows similar concerns by residents in Nacton about potholes there that have not been remedied in months.