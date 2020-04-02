Suffolk appeals for more protection equipment for carers

An appeal has gone out for companies with unused personal protection equipment to donate it to help Suffolk’s carers stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.

The county council specifically needs fluid repellent face masks, nitrile non-powdered disposable gloves, disposable aprons, disposable eye protection/splash goggles and sanitiser gel.

For the past two weeks, Suffolk County Council staff have been working alongside procurement experts to secure PPE stock for SCC and other public sector partners in Suffolk. This has been through direct contact with suppliers across the UK and globally.

The council is also working closely with the adult and children’s care market to understand their PPE needs, so all providers can be supported. Guidance on the use of PPE has also been issued to staff working in frontline roles.

Large quantities of the PPE are being sourced and a team of volunteers is packing and sending 4,000 kits, which will be issued to critical front line teams this week. However, more is still needed.

The council is asking businesses that are not currently able to operate, like restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, nail bars, car body shops, cleaning companies, tattoo artists, if they can help ease the shortages.

Donations of any PPE would significantly support the high levels of demand the council has at this time across the care system and will help support Suffolk’s most vulnerable children and adults but the council is also willing to purchase stocks if donating PPE is something businesses could not support.

Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “We fully understand the efforts the government is making to ensure PPE is available for all who need it, but we equally recognise the challenge they face in reaching beyond the NHS into other parts of the care system.

“During this unprecedented time we need to ensure that we have enough PPE to help our dedicated teams of social workers, care workers and other front line staff who are working with the most vulnerable people in Suffolk.

“We would be extremely grateful to any businesses who could provide us with these items which will help us to stop the spread of Covid-19 in our county.”

If businesses think they could help, they are asked to contact PPE@suffolk.gov.uk with their current PPE stock information (type and quantity), where they are located in Suffolk and a contact number.

If Suffolk County Council needs this PPE stock, logistics for safe collection/delivery will be confirmed in line with current social distancing guidelines.