Suffolk resident wins £1m jackpot in Premium Bonds prize draw

A person from Suffolk has won £1m in the Premium Bonds prize draw - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One of this month’s million-pound Premium Bonds winner has been revealed to be from Suffolk.

The lucky winner bought their winning bond in July 2014 and was one of two people to scoop the top prize.

According to National Savings and Investments, the winner held the maximum £50,000 in bonds.

Meanwhile, a Premium Bond holder in Outer London, who also had £50,000 in bonds, scooped this month’s other million-pound prize.

A further 18 people won prizes worth £100,000 and another Suffolk winner will take home £50,000.

In total, more than 4.9million prizes will be paid out to Premium Bond holders, ranging from £25 to the jackpot.