Suffolk Pride to replace Waterfront celebration with virtual parade amid coronavirus crisis
PUBLISHED: 16:42 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 04 June 2020
RACHEL EDGE
Suffolk Pride is to organise a virtual parade - after being forced to cancel its colourful celebration along Ipswich Waterfront due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Organisers had hoped to replicate last year’s amazing scenes, when hundreds of brightly-dressed people took part in a march and waved rainbow flags to celebrate equality and diversity.
The current pandemic means the event planned for Saturday, June 20 can no longer take place - but instead, organisers hope to replicate the parade in digital form.
You may also want to watch:
They are urging people to “be part of history and join the party” by submitting 20-second videos of them dancing, waving, clapping and waving flags.
Every submission sent in will then be edited into a video to show Suffolk getting behind the LGBTQ+ movement, which will be available to see online on June 27.
Joni Bendall, from Suffolk Pride, said the event is “more important than ever” during this particular era, adding: “It’s about coming together and acknowledging that we’re here for each other and stronger together.”
Those who would like to be in the film should email their video clips to Suffolk Pride no later than June 15
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.