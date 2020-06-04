E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Pride to replace Waterfront celebration with virtual parade amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:42 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 04 June 2020

The 2019 Suffolk Pride parade on Ipswich Waterfront. The 2020 event is to be a virtual one, due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The 2019 Suffolk Pride parade on Ipswich Waterfront. The 2020 event is to be a virtual one, due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Pride is to organise a virtual parade - after being forced to cancel its colourful celebration along Ipswich Waterfront due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Scenes from last year's Suffolk Pride along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: RACHEL EDGEScenes from last year's Suffolk Pride along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers had hoped to replicate last year’s amazing scenes, when hundreds of brightly-dressed people took part in a march and waved rainbow flags to celebrate equality and diversity.

The current pandemic means the event planned for Saturday, June 20 can no longer take place - but instead, organisers hope to replicate the parade in digital form.

You may also want to watch:

They are urging people to “be part of history and join the party” by submitting 20-second videos of them dancing, waving, clapping and waving flags.

Organisers of the 2020 Suffolk Pride hope people will dress up colourfully for the virtual parade. Picture: RACHEL EDGEOrganisers of the 2020 Suffolk Pride hope people will dress up colourfully for the virtual parade. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Every submission sent in will then be edited into a video to show Suffolk getting behind the LGBTQ+ movement, which will be available to see online on June 27.

Joni Bendall, from Suffolk Pride, said the event is “more important than ever” during this particular era, adding: “It’s about coming together and acknowledging that we’re here for each other and stronger together.”

Those who would like to be in the film should email their video clips to Suffolk Pride no later than June 15

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Most Read

Which Suffolk and Essex glamping sites are preparing to re-open this summer?

Gypsy's Rest glamping caravans at Secret Meadows Picture: Secret Meadows

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teen charged in connection with Stowmarket ‘machete’ incident

Police in Stowmarket on Wednesday night Picture: HERMIONE WAY

‘We believe about 15 clubs would vote against carrying on’ - Rotherham chairman

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart expects the League One season to be called off this week Picture: PA SPORT

Two Suffolk Halfords now fully reopened to the public

People queue up to get into Halfords in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich GP surgery with more than 7,000 patients saved from closure

The Deben Road Surgery in Ipswich has been saved from closure. Pictured from left to right are Dr Balaji Donepudi, Dr Susan Smith, administrator Rebecca Frost, nurse practitioner Vicki Kemp, salaried GP Moira Pinkney, receptionist Paula Self and practice operations manager Chrystal Maskall. Picture: SUFFOLK PRIMARY CARE

We stand by ‘don’t infect us’ banner – it wasn’t aimed just at second home owners

Southwold town councillors Simon Flunder and David Beavan with the banner which was temporarily put up at the start of the pandemic Picture: JO FLUNDER
Drive 24