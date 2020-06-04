Suffolk Pride to replace Waterfront celebration with virtual parade amid coronavirus crisis

The 2019 Suffolk Pride parade on Ipswich Waterfront. The 2020 event is to be a virtual one, due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Pride is to organise a virtual parade - after being forced to cancel its colourful celebration along Ipswich Waterfront due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Scenes from last year's Suffolk Pride along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Scenes from last year's Suffolk Pride along Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Organisers had hoped to replicate last year’s amazing scenes, when hundreds of brightly-dressed people took part in a march and waved rainbow flags to celebrate equality and diversity.

The current pandemic means the event planned for Saturday, June 20 can no longer take place - but instead, organisers hope to replicate the parade in digital form.

They are urging people to “be part of history and join the party” by submitting 20-second videos of them dancing, waving, clapping and waving flags.

Organisers of the 2020 Suffolk Pride hope people will dress up colourfully for the virtual parade. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Organisers of the 2020 Suffolk Pride hope people will dress up colourfully for the virtual parade. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Every submission sent in will then be edited into a video to show Suffolk getting behind the LGBTQ+ movement, which will be available to see online on June 27.

Joni Bendall, from Suffolk Pride, said the event is “more important than ever” during this particular era, adding: “It’s about coming together and acknowledging that we’re here for each other and stronger together.”

Those who would like to be in the film should email their video clips to Suffolk Pride no later than June 15