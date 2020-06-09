E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plan for all primary pupils to return to school before summer expected to be dropped

PUBLISHED: 10:25 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 09 June 2020

Reception pupil Amy learning in the tipi at East Bergholt Primary School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A plan for children in Suffolk to return to primary schools before summer is no longer feasible, the government is expected to announce later today.

The aim had been for all primary pupils in England to spend four weeks in school before the summer break.

However, some schools say they are already full and cannot accommodate more children.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson is expected to deliver a statement to the House of Commons later confirming the plan has been dropped.

Primary schools in Suffolk reopened to some students last week, but many parents elected to keep their children at home.

They had been closed to everyone except the children of key workers since the country was placed in lockdown in March.

Department for Education guidance says school classes should be capped at 15 pupils. However, some schools have admitted fewer pupils than this during the phased reopening for years Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Many schools say they are limited by classroom sizes, the need for social distancing and inadequate staff numbers.

The news came as health secretary Matt Hancock conceded on Monday that secondary schools in England may not fully reopen until later than September, despite saying coronavirus is “in retreat” across the UK.

He also unveiled plans for pupils and teachers across England to receive coronavirus testing to monitor the spread of the disease as classes resume.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said he was not surprised the plan to bring back all primary pupils before the summer holidays had been dropped.

He said: “The ‘ambition’ to bring back all primary year groups for a month before the end of the summer term was a case of the government over-promising something that wasn’t deliverable.

“It isn’t possible to do that while maintaining small class sizes and social bubbles, so we aren’t surprised that the policy has been jettisoned.”

