Revealed: How your child's primary school performed in latest tests

New data shows the primary schools with the best and worst 'progress' scores in 2018/2019 - with Suffolk pupils continuing to lag behind the rest of the country.

The Department for Education released data for every school in the country, based on scores reflecting pupils' progress between key stage 1 (KS1) and key stage 2 (KS2) exams in three key subjects, taken at the ages of seven and 11.

Suffolk schools received below the national average for progress scores in reading, writing and maths, with average results of -0.7, -0.6 and -0.9 respectively.

Meanwhile, the figures show that 62% of Suffolk's 7,977 year six pupils met the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared to 65% in the rest of the country.

Just 9% of Suffolk pupils reached a measure called the 'high score' - compared to the 11% nationally and the 7% in Norfolk.

What do 'progress' scores mean?

According to the official Government website, progress scores are calculated by comparing the KS2 results of pupils at one school with those of students across England who started with similar results at the end of KS1.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of KS1.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of KS1.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils have made no progress, or the school has failed, rather that pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of KS1.

What do the schools say?

Julia Waters, who has been headteacher of Palgrave Primary School near Diss for the last six years, says the school's 2019 results were "fantastic".

Palgrave came second across Suffolk in terms of the % of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

In the summer 2019 KS2 SATs 91% of students reached the standard, up from 83% in 2017/18.

"It is obviously amazing that we have had such consistent results over the last two years," said Mrs Waters.

"Our pupils come from all walks of life and different backgrounds and it is great to know we are giving them a good start here."

When asked about the school's progress, Mrs Waters put the results down to a mixture of things.

She said: "It's all about embedding the culture of learning together.

"The children understand that it's their learning and they have a part to play.

"It's key to build the children's confidence and create a resilient learner.

"This means if they get something wrong in their work it is okay, as they are learning. It's almost an adrenaline boost. The ethos of our school is that it's okay to get things wrong, because that's how you learn," said Mrs Waters.

Meanwhile, Annie Hookway, who is the headteacher of Wetheringsett Primary School, says she is "delighted, but expected" the 91% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

After stepping in as headteacher in January last year, Mrs Hookway says this was what she "wanted and planned to achieve".

"We work to accelerate what the children can achieve. We look at the children's performance and see which ones are on the border and find out what we need to do to get them to the expected standard," said Mrs Hookway.

"We've put on extra booster classes, and the staff have worked closely with the children to achieve this result."

There were 11 students in last years cohort, and this year there are just two students in Key Stage 6 - meaning staff are able to focus closely on how children are performing.

Mrs Hookway continued: "Our children are becoming more confident and know what they need to do in order to improve, which is down to the skill of our staff."

"It's our responsibility that all our children achieve and I am so glad that we are getting them where they need to be."

While some headteachers were pleased with the results, other schools across the county recognised the need to improve.

Woolpit had just 15% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, which was down from 48% in the 2017/18 academic year.

Mrs Clayton is the new head of the Bury St Edmunds primary, after stepping into the role this week.

In response to last year's results, she said: "Unfortunately my first day as Headteacher of Woolpit Primary Academy was Monday, January 6 2020 and there is no one in the school who would be able to comment in detail on the results from the end of KS2 from last year.

"We recognise that the 2019 results were particularly disappointing. However, as a school team we are working incredibly hard at rapidly improving the standard of results, such as these, to ensure this does not happen again in the future."

Meanwhile, Bedfield Primary School had just 20% of its students reaching the expected standard.

In response to the results, headteacher Martine Skills reassured parents: "Bedfield Primary School is a very small school and this data was based on the results of a small sample group. The children worked extremely hard and we are very proud of them for their effort and resilience.

"Our teachers are dedicated to helping children reach their potential in all that they do and provide a broad and balanced curriculum that allows children to shine as individuals."

"We also provide strong opportunities in Sports and Art, for the third year running our pupils achieved the Silver School Games Mark and performed well in the Young Art East Anglia exhibition."

*Special Educational Needs schools have been removed from the data in order to rank the best and worst performing institutions.