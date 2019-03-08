How the arts is helping to shape these pupils' school experience
PUBLISHED: 21:59 30 June 2019
Students from an east Suffolk primary school are celebrating after having been presented with a gold level Artsmark.
Snape Primary School is the latest Suffolk school to be given the prestigious grading, which recognises those establishments which demonstrate their commitment to the arts.
By making the arts an important part of the curriculum while they are young the school hopes that children will begin to foster the idea that the arts is a possible career path later in life.
"We want to make sure the pupils realise that the arts are important," said Sarah Gallagher, head teacher at Snape Primary School.
Mrs Gallagher said that spending time on the arts helped students to realise that some skills take longer to perfect than others and that this was something which arts subjects helped to provide.
"We don't do something in a second, there's lots more to it," said Mrs Gallagher, The practice and the fact we keep doing it.
"That understanding that to perfect something we need time."
As well as this Mrs Gallagher said that it was important to give youngsters opportunities in the arts that they might not normally have.
"They don't always have the means to go to a gallery," said Mrs Gallagher.
"So we try to give them experiences."