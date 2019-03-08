Sunshine and Showers

Primary school achieves health and wellbeing gold

PUBLISHED: 10:22 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 20 June 2019

Left to right: Kieran Lawler, Jaydon Wright, Connie Johnson-Buckles and Jim Cleaver at Wells Hall Primary School Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

A Suffolk primary school is believed to be the first in the county to secure a top health and wellbeing award.

Wells Hall Primary School, in Great Cornard, has been presented with a gold health and wellbeing excellence award by OneLife Suffolk.

The organisation spent time working with all year groups at the village school running workshops and promoting healthy living.

Jim Cleaver, headteacher at Wells Hall, said: "Health and wellbeing is a big part of the school and it has been great working with OneLife Suffolk.

"We believe one of our roles is to get our young people prepared for life after primary school and this has been a great way of embedding health and wellbeing habits."

Staff also benefited from the partnership through health checks while the school has also started working with parents as well.

Kieran Lawler, PE specialist and learning mentor at the school, said: "All the children have really bought into the messages and have loved the sessions put on by OneLife Suffolk.

"The gold health and wellbeing excellence award is a deserved reward for their hard work and commitment."

Madi Wright, OneLIfe Suffolk's children's services programme coordinator - South West, said: "It was a pleasure to come and work with Wells Hall Primary School.

"Both the pupils and staff have engaged with our service and it was inspiring to see the children each week complete their goals and retain the advice from session to session.

"The school has worked amazingly hard to be the first school in Suffolk to achieve gold in our health and wellbeing excellence award."

