Primary school pupils given chance to quiz MP

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and headteacher Ben Jeffrey with pupils at Glemsford Primary Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR Archant

Pupils at a Suffolk village primary school got a chance to grill their MP on topics such as the environment, education and Brexit.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited Glemsford Primary Academy on Friday to take a tour and meet representatives of the school council.

Pupils from all year groups at the school were able to quiz Mr Cartlidge around themes which were important to them.

Ben Jeffrey, headteacher at Glemsford Primary Academy, said: "We were delighted to welcome Mr Cartlidge to the school.

"Our council had been busy preparing questions for him and we were very proud of the thought-provoking subject matters that were raised."

Mr Cartlidge said: "It was a great opportunity to visit Glemsford Primary Academy and witness first-hand why the school is such a credit to the staff, students and local community.

"It is hugely important that young people engage with politics and understand why public service and democracy is so crucial to all our lives."