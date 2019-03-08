Partly Cloudy

Primary school pupils given chance to quiz MP

PUBLISHED: 13:33 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 22 May 2019

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and headteacher Ben Jeffrey with pupils at Glemsford Primary Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

Archant

Pupils at a Suffolk village primary school got a chance to grill their MP on topics such as the environment, education and Brexit.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge is quizzed by students at Glemsford Primary Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PRSouth Suffolk MP James Cartlidge is quizzed by students at Glemsford Primary Academy Picture: GOODERHAM PR

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge visited Glemsford Primary Academy on Friday to take a tour and meet representatives of the school council.

Pupils from all year groups at the school were able to quiz Mr Cartlidge around themes which were important to them.

Ben Jeffrey, headteacher at Glemsford Primary Academy, said: "We were delighted to welcome Mr Cartlidge to the school.

"Our council had been busy preparing questions for him and we were very proud of the thought-provoking subject matters that were raised."

Mr Cartlidge said: "It was a great opportunity to visit Glemsford Primary Academy and witness first-hand why the school is such a credit to the staff, students and local community.

"It is hugely important that young people engage with politics and understand why public service and democracy is so crucial to all our lives."

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

