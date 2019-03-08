Pupils raise cash to buy life-saving defibrillator
PUBLISHED: 10:03 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 16 July 2019
Pupils at a Sudbury primary school raised more than £8,000 through a sponsored run and walk to help buy a life-saving piece of equipment for the community.
All children at Woodhall Primary School, in Mayflower Way, took part in the event to raise funds towards a defibrillator, which will be installed at the school.
Matthew Fuller, headteacher, said: "We hoped a fundraising walk would help boost our funds towards a defibrillator.
"But to raise such an incredible sum from one event is a testimony to everyone's hard work and the commitment of all our pupils.
"I would like to thank everyone who supported the walk including our fantastic Friends of Woodhall Primary School."
The school's fundraising campaign is part of a bigger drive by the Unity Schools Partnership, of which Woodhall is a member, to have all schools in the trust fitted with a defibrillator.
Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We all know of the importance of having a defibrillator as close by as possible in the case of emergency.
"The trust also believes strongly in the role of schools within their community and we are delighted that Woodhall and residents living close by will benefit from this fantastic fundraising effort."