Pupils raise cash to buy life-saving defibrillator

Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

Pupils at a Sudbury primary school raised more than £8,000 through a sponsored run and walk to help buy a life-saving piece of equipment for the community.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

All children at Woodhall Primary School, in Mayflower Way, took part in the event to raise funds towards a defibrillator, which will be installed at the school.

Matthew Fuller, headteacher, said: "We hoped a fundraising walk would help boost our funds towards a defibrillator.

You may also want to watch:

"But to raise such an incredible sum from one event is a testimony to everyone's hard work and the commitment of all our pupils.

"I would like to thank everyone who supported the walk including our fantastic Friends of Woodhall Primary School."

The school's fundraising campaign is part of a bigger drive by the Unity Schools Partnership, of which Woodhall is a member, to have all schools in the trust fitted with a defibrillator.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We all know of the importance of having a defibrillator as close by as possible in the case of emergency.

"The trust also believes strongly in the role of schools within their community and we are delighted that Woodhall and residents living close by will benefit from this fantastic fundraising effort."