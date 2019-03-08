Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils raise cash to buy life-saving defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 10:03 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 16 July 2019

Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

Pupils at a Sudbury primary school raised more than £8,000 through a sponsored run and walk to help buy a life-saving piece of equipment for the community.

Children at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOLChildren at Woodhall Primary School in Sudbury took part in a sponsored run/walk to raise money for a defibrillator Picture: WOODHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

All children at Woodhall Primary School, in Mayflower Way, took part in the event to raise funds towards a defibrillator, which will be installed at the school.

Matthew Fuller, headteacher, said: "We hoped a fundraising walk would help boost our funds towards a defibrillator.

You may also want to watch:

"But to raise such an incredible sum from one event is a testimony to everyone's hard work and the commitment of all our pupils.

"I would like to thank everyone who supported the walk including our fantastic Friends of Woodhall Primary School."

The school's fundraising campaign is part of a bigger drive by the Unity Schools Partnership, of which Woodhall is a member, to have all schools in the trust fitted with a defibrillator.

Tim Coulson, chief executive of the Unity Schools Partnership, said: "We all know of the importance of having a defibrillator as close by as possible in the case of emergency.

"The trust also believes strongly in the role of schools within their community and we are delighted that Woodhall and residents living close by will benefit from this fantastic fundraising effort."

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lean manufacturing allows Timberwolf to stay ahead of the pack

A worker on the Timberwolf production line Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Man, 19, charged with drink driving

A two-vehicle crash happened on the junction of Bloodmoor Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft, on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Images

Missing man Jason Walker from Bury St Edmunds is found

A missing man from Bury St Edmunds has been found by police Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tory council chair left off the guest list when Boris visited his village

Claydon Parish council chairman Chris Studd missed out on meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Reports of broadband outages in Lowestoft

London Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists