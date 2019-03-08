Primary school nets windfall after fundraising penalty shoot-out
PUBLISHED: 08:54 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 01 May 2019
Archant
A Newmarket primary school is celebrating netting a windfall thanks to a fundraising penalty shoot-out.
Pupils at Ditton Lodge Primary School took part in the spot-kick challenge and raised more than £1,650.
The money will go towards outdoor play equipment at the St Johns Avenue school while Year 2 pupil Benjamin Cook also won a football shirt after finishing as the highest individual fundraiser.
Melanie Moore, headteacher at the school, said: “We always want our pupils to think about charitable giving and the penalty shoot-out was a great way of raising money for our school and having fun at the same time.
“All the children enjoyed it and the total amount raised was fantastic and will make a real difference to our outdoor play equipment.”
The fundraising penalty shoot-out was organised by Premier Education, which provides sport and physical activity to primary schools.