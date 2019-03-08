Partly Cloudy

Primary school nets windfall after fundraising penalty shoot-out

PUBLISHED: 08:54 01 May 2019

Headteacher Melanie Moore with pupils and Premier Education coaches Callum Kearns (left) and Gareth Simpson (right) Picture: DITTON LODGE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Headteacher Melanie Moore with pupils and Premier Education coaches Callum Kearns (left) and Gareth Simpson (right) Picture: DITTON LODGE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Archant

A Newmarket primary school is celebrating netting a windfall thanks to a fundraising penalty shoot-out.

Pupils at Ditton Lodge Primary School took part in the spot-kick challenge and raised more than £1,650.

The money will go towards outdoor play equipment at the St Johns Avenue school while Year 2 pupil Benjamin Cook also won a football shirt after finishing as the highest individual fundraiser.

Melanie Moore, headteacher at the school, said: “We always want our pupils to think about charitable giving and the penalty shoot-out was a great way of raising money for our school and having fun at the same time.

“All the children enjoyed it and the total amount raised was fantastic and will make a real difference to our outdoor play equipment.”

The fundraising penalty shoot-out was organised by Premier Education, which provides sport and physical activity to primary schools.

