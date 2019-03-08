Partly Cloudy

Suffolk primary school scoops digital award

PUBLISHED: 17:58 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 22 May 2019

Natasha Warren, deputy headteacher at Exning Primary School, collects the digital award Picture: LGFL

Archant

A primary school near Newmarket has scooped a digital award for its use of internet-based technology to reduce teacher workload and increase pupil collaboration during lessons.

Exning Primary School picked up a LGfL Digitak Excellence Award in the cloud transformation category at the awards in London last month.

The cloud transformation award recognises schools for their creative use of new cloud-based tools, including Google (G Suite) for Education software.

At Exning, G Suite technology has reduced teacher workload and revitalised lessons through live formative feedback.

Natasha Warren, deputy headteacher at Exning Primary, said: "We are thrilled to be the first recipients of the Cloud Transformation award.

"We're committed to providing our pupils and staff opportunities to benefit from the latest technological innovations because it makes us more effective teachers and helps our pupils achieve their full potential.

"Last year we attended our first LGfL conference which inspired us to develop a cloud-based digital strategy."

John Jackson, chief executive of LGfL, said: "It's fantastic to see how our schools are using cloud-based software to infuse creativity in the classroom and reduce administrative tasks for teachers.

"As the pressures on teachers continue to grow in the face of dwindling budgets, LGfL is committed to helping schools through providing the latest cutting-edge software at no extra cost to schools."

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

