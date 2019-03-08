Suffolk primary school scoops digital award

A primary school near Newmarket has scooped a digital award for its use of internet-based technology to reduce teacher workload and increase pupil collaboration during lessons.

Exning Primary School picked up a LGfL Digitak Excellence Award in the cloud transformation category at the awards in London last month.

The cloud transformation award recognises schools for their creative use of new cloud-based tools, including Google (G Suite) for Education software.

At Exning, G Suite technology has reduced teacher workload and revitalised lessons through live formative feedback.

Natasha Warren, deputy headteacher at Exning Primary, said: "We are thrilled to be the first recipients of the Cloud Transformation award.

"We're committed to providing our pupils and staff opportunities to benefit from the latest technological innovations because it makes us more effective teachers and helps our pupils achieve their full potential.

"Last year we attended our first LGfL conference which inspired us to develop a cloud-based digital strategy."

John Jackson, chief executive of LGfL, said: "It's fantastic to see how our schools are using cloud-based software to infuse creativity in the classroom and reduce administrative tasks for teachers.

"As the pressures on teachers continue to grow in the face of dwindling budgets, LGfL is committed to helping schools through providing the latest cutting-edge software at no extra cost to schools."