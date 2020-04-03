E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘This is just the beginning’ - Primary schools from across Suffolk start new partnership

PUBLISHED: 16:33 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 03 April 2020

Archant

Five schools from across Suffolk have converted to academy status in a bid to work together in a new partnership.

Over the last year, representatives from Children’s Endeavour Trust have been working closely with the headteachers and governing bodies from the five Suffolk schools to iron out details of the move.

After discussions, the schools have agreed to join the trust, meaning a total of seven primary schools will be able to work together to improve their practices under one roof.

Following talks between the five governing bodies and the trust’s board it was agreed that the schools would convert to academy status, allowing them to be part of the trust.

The schools involved are Abbot’s Hall Community Primary School, Chilton Community Primary and Combs Ford Community Primary Schools in Stowmarket as well as Bosmere Community Primary School in Needham Market and Freeman Community Primary School in Stowupland.

They will join Ipswich schools Springfield Junior School and Broke Hall Community Primary School which are already members of the trust.

On April 1, Combs Ford Community Primary became the first new school to join the trust with the other four converting imminently.

Combs Ford headteacher, Russell Clark, said: “This is indeed an exciting opportunity to work more closely as a group of local schools.

“We recently hosted a joint evening where over 100 staff from across the seven schools met and worked collaboratively on all subject areas.

“This is just the beginning and we are looking forward to many more opportunities for the schools to work together.’

Children’s Endeavour Trust’s chief executive officer, Daniel Jones, added: “We are very excited to be working with more schools and look forward to a more formal partnership.

“We are determined to harness the professional strengths within our school to delivering the best education for all the pupils in our care.”

Academy schools receive funding directly from the government and are run by an academy trust.

Because of this, they have more control over how they do things than community schools.

