A Suffolk prisoner was caught red-handed with a mobile phone by staff on New Year's Eve, a court heard.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Isaak Willmot-Grey, 26, was caught with a smart phone at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge, on December 31, 2018.

The court heard that Willmot-Grey was serving a five-and-a-half year sentence for drugs charges and was jailed in October 2017.

On New Year's Eve, 2018, officers were conducting checks and caught Willmot-Grey red-handed with the smart phone which he tried to conceal.

Upon a search, the phone was discovered and Willmot-Grey was subsequently transferred to a different prison in Nottinghamshire.

Judge Martyn Levett criticised the "inexplicable" delay in the case coming to court.

Judge Levett said there was no evidence that suggested the phone was being used for any criminality.

The judge handed Willmot-Grey a four-month sentence for the offence.