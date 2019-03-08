Hollesley Bay absconder found in Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 16:52 08 March 2019
A prisoner failed to return to Hollesley Bay after a period of home leave has been found.
Ambrose farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence but failed to return to a designated collection point on March 5.
Farrell was found and arrested in Peterborough on Friday, March 8 by officers from Cambridgeshire Police.
He was taken into police custody and will be returned to the prison system.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Suffolk Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”