Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hollesley Bay absconder found in Peterborough

PUBLISHED: 16:52 08 March 2019

An absconder from Hollesley Bay has been found Picture: ARCHANT

An absconder from Hollesley Bay has been found Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A prisoner failed to return to Hollesley Bay after a period of home leave has been found.

Ambrose farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence but failed to return to a designated collection point on March 5.

Farrell was found and arrested in Peterborough on Friday, March 8 by officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

He was taken into police custody and will be returned to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Suffolk Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man guilty of murder of Colchester coin collector

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Edwards ready to play at wing-back if called upon by Lambert

Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring against Reading last weekend. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich man battles district council for taxi licence over ‘spent’ conviction

Darren Summers is battling Babergh District Council to get a taxi driver's licence Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘The support… I just hope to God they’ll be there’ - Lambert’s big wish between now and end of season

Paul Lambert has asked the Ipswich Town fans to stay with his team. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Andrews says players are playing for ‘personal pride’ ahead of big Woodbridge clash

Stowmarket's Ollie Canfer on the scoresheet at Ely.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists