Hollesley Bay absconder found in Peterborough

An absconder from Hollesley Bay has been found Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A prisoner failed to return to Hollesley Bay after a period of home leave has been found.

Ambrose farrell, 33, was released on temporary licence but failed to return to a designated collection point on March 5.

Farrell was found and arrested in Peterborough on Friday, March 8 by officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

He was taken into police custody and will be returned to the prison system.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Suffolk Police would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”