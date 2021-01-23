Published: 11:30 AM January 23, 2021

This £1.25million property just outside Capel St Mary has seven bedrooms and is a Grade II listed country house set in charming gardens and grounds. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

A Grade II listed country house and cottage set in charming gardens and grounds of more than five acres could be yours for £1.25million.

Boynton Hall is about a mile east of the village of Capel St Mary, and is down a no-through road which leads to a gateway and wrought iron railings.

Boynton Hall, a seven-bedroom property just outside Capel St Mary, is up for sale for £1.25million. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

The building is listed as being Grade II as it has special architectural and or historical interest from the original part of the house dating back to the 14th century.

The country house is arranged over three floors, comprising of a reception hall, dining room, drawing room, family room, and kitchen, along with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property, which is being marketed by Jackson-Stops with a guide price of £1.25million, has a wealth of original character and period features.

Boynton Hall is listed Grade II of being special architectural and or historical interest from the original part of the house dating from the 14th Century. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

It also has a two-bedroom cottage/annexe, a number of outbuildings and five-and-a-half acres of land with stunning gardens.

Among its impressive features is its dining room with an open fireplace and butler's pantry, along with its double height hall which is the original aisled hallway and "core" of the house with French leaded windows out to the terrace.

Boynton Hall has its own pond within its 5.5 acre gardens. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

The main house has a family bathroom, a master bedroom with an en suite, and there are three further bedrooms two of which also have an en suite.

The annexe is linked to the main house with an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, utility and cloakroom with two bedrooms and a bathroom on the top floor.

Boynton Hall is situated about a mile east of the village of Capel St Mary down a no-through road. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

Outside the property there is a sweeping shingled drive, and lawned gardens with trees and shrubs.

There is also a pond with a kitchen garden and a paved terrace to the south of the house, with a games room connected.

The nearby village of Capel St Mary offers a range of everyday facilities including a supermarket, bakery, greengrocers, newsagent and post office.

Boynton Hall's dining room has an open fireplace and butler’s pantry. - Credit: Jim Tanfield

There is also a library, primary school and church.

For more details about this property visit the Jackson-Stops website.