Pair arrested over restaurant ‘dine and dash’ spree

PUBLISHED: 17:27 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 18 November 2020

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Swan Inn at Monks Eleigh Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a string of reported ‘dine and dash’ incidents.

A 45-year-old man, of Hadleigh, and a 43-year-old woman, of Sudbury, were arrested on suspicion of making off without payment.

They were arrested in Ipswich on Wednesday and taken into custody for questioning.

It follows reported incidents at locations including Hintlesham Hall on August 9; The George at Hintlesham on August 24; The Waterfront Bistro, in Ipswich, on September 2, and The Marquis of Cornwallis, in Layham, on September 10, when meals worth £197 were reportedly not paid for.

Further incidents were reported at the Swan Inn, Monks Eleigh, in late October, as well as at Norfolk pubs, the Bird In Hand, Wreningham, on July 19, and the Sugar Beat pub, in Bracon Ash, on July 20, along with the Barn Brasserie, Colchester, where meals worth £146 were reportedly not paid for.

