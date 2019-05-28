Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prisoner work scheme aims to reform offenders while filling skills gap

28 May, 2019 - 16:00
Tyler Markarian working in the kitchen of the Dog and Partridge pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREENE KING

Tyler Markarian working in the kitchen of the Dog and Partridge pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREENE KING

Greene King

Suffolk pub operator Greene King has noted the value of hiring ex-offenders and prisoners on temporary release from jail.

The brewer and hospitality firm said working with prisons had secured a "pipeline of talent" and could help to plug a shortage of kitchen staff in the industry.

In January, Greene King's Stepping Up Report set out plans to encourage social mobility by employing 50 offenders by the end of 2019 and supporting 20,000 apprentices by 2022.

The Bury St Edmunds firm was among 230 additional employers, including Pret a Manger, to join the New Futures Network since the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) launched the scheme in October to fill local skills gaps by providing job opportunities for men and women on release from custody.

On Tuesday, the MoJ announced the scheme would be boosted by changes to allow prison governors greater autonomy to grant Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL).

Greg Sage, communications director for Greene King, which is working with prisons in the North West and London, said: "We've started working with ex-offenders and people coming towards the end of their sentence because it allows us to secure a pipeline of talent coming into our business, at the same time as helping people start again as they leave prison.

You may also want to watch:

"In the hospitality industry there is a nationwide shortage of kitchen staff - kitchen managers and chefs particularly - that we at Greene King are not immune to."

Last May, the Education and Employment Strategy set out measures to boost skills in custody and improve prisoners' employment chances on release.

Governors now have power to commission services from education providers, charities and businesses, via the Prison Education Dynamic Purchasing System.

Almost 88% of participating prisoners achieved a recognised award from educational bodies in the 2017/18 academic year.

A recent YouGov poll suggested three out of four people were comfortable buying from a business employing ex-offenders.

Justice Secretary David Gauke said broadening access to training and work was vital in steering offenders away from a life of crime and keeping the public safe.

"Many organisations are recognising the value of giving offenders a second chance, and we have carefully listened to their feedback before making these changes," he added.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Porsche, Mercedes and Vauxhall crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash near Stoke Bridge in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

New signing Holy is one of the world’s goalkeeping giants... but he’s not the tallest stopper on the planet

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

Man found with knuckle-duster and knife disguised as pen

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Prisoner work scheme aims to reform offenders while filling skills gap

Tyler Markarian working in the kitchen of the Dog and Partridge pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREENE KING

Town legends Burley and Butcher present trophies at Suffolk County Schools Finals

Thurston Community College, who won the Boys’ U18 Cup at the Suffolk FA Finals. Photograph: SUFFOLK FA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists