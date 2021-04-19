'Get down and have a drink' - Suffolk pub landlady wants support to continue

Published: 5:30 AM April 19, 2021

A Suffolk landlady is urging people to continue supporting their local pubs after a successful first week of trading since reopening.

Jane Waterman, who has run The White Horse at Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, with husband Barry for 36 years, said trade has been better than she expected since the pub was allowed to re-open its garden to customers on April 12.

But Mrs Waterman encouraged people to continue their support over the next few weeks until everyone is allowed back inside.

"Hopefully this week is going to pick up a bit weather-wise, but the trade's been good, much better than I expected," she said.

"Hopefully in four weeks time, we'll be able to open up completely.

"We've had most of our regulars back, and quite a few people we don't know so well. So I would say, 'Get down and have a drink' and do a bit of supporting.

"Hopefully, they'll keep the support going, that's the thing. The first week maybe everything was thinking, 'We'll go out' but hopefully the next few weeks will carry on until we can go back inside."

People across the county celebrated on Monday when lockdown measures were lifted to allow pub gardens, hairdressers, and shops to reopen.

But the cold weather has meant extra measures have been needed for pubs with outside spaces.

"We've got heaters on the patio and we've giving out hot water bottles, and we've got some blankets," Mrs Waterman said.

"This outside thing is alright, today [Sunday] is not bad out there but I had six people come back after a funeral in the week one lunchtime, and it was absolutely freezing out there.

"And I had a totally empty pub obviously, with elderly people sat outside with hot water bottles after a funeral. Seems ridiculous really, but there you go. We're doing what we can to keep people warm.

"We're doing table service, obviously, because that is what we've got to do but we've been surprised by the people who have turned out - even on the coldest afternoons."